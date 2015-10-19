Celebrate Richmond’s arts scene at the 8th Annual Artsies Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Rich Griset of the Richmond Theatre Critics Circle along with Cabaret star and actress Georgia Rogers Farmer stopped by with a preview of the 8th Annual Artsies Awards. The Artsies Awards celebrates the very best in Richmond Theater. Best Actress Nominee Desiree Roots accompanied by Ryan Corbitt performed the song, “Under Water.” The Black Tie Gala is Sunday, October 25th at The Sara Belle & Neil November Theatre, located at 114 W. Broad Street. For more information visit www.rtccva.com.

