RICHMOND, Va - TV Personality, Designer and Author Kristin Cavallari passed along some ideas when it comes to throwing a Football party. For more information visit online at www.hoover.com.
Kristin Cavallari shared some tasty tips to throwing a Football Party
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Romantic thriller “Lying Beneath the Oaks”
-
This colorless, odorless powder could help solve the global food waste problem
-
Former players and assistants remember longtime UVa football coach George Welsh: ‘He was an excellent teacher’
-
New Henrico restaurant combines pizza with Indian food
-
Neighbors attacked with bricks after New Year’s Eve party in Richmond
-
-
14-year-old driving SUV full of egg-throwing teens faces murder charge after fatal crash in Texas
-
Border Patrol: Tear gas, pepper spray used against rock-throwing migrants at border
-
These Richmond restaurants are available for your Christmas party
-
Defeated GOP congressman blames late Sen. John McCain for House flipping
-
Dinwiddie senior Cheyenne Wray is passionate about football: ‘This is what I love to do’
-
-
Perfect Party Appetizer
-
Trehaus Juice Co. is a featured vendor at 17th Street Market
-
It’s Thanksgiving, but America’s family fights are nothing new