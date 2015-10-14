Naked woman believed to be on Spice destroys Subway restaurant

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A naked woman destroyed the inside of a Subway restaurant in Anchorage, Alaska on Tuesday night, according to police.

Employees said as soon as she entered, they noticed that she was behaving strangely, according to KTVA. Police on scene said they believe she was on the drug spice.

“People described her as ‘a little crazy,’” said police Sgt. Shaun Henry. “She disrobed, went fully nude and kinda just went nuts. Started breaking furniture, destroyed the store, knocked over computers, ripped the ceiling down, sprayed a fire extinguisher all over, locked herself in the bathroom for awhile, broke just about everything you could find.”

No one was injured during the incident, according to Henry.

One employee said he also found human waste on the floor when he began cleaning up the restaurant.

Police subdued the female and took her into custody. Once medics arrived on scene, they examined her then transported her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The building’s maintenance supervisor told police the damage to the restaurant was estimated at more than $20,000.