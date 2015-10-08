Update on Sunday’s winter storm
Track rain and snow using CBS 6 Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Find Virginia closings and delays here

Colonial Heights Middle School adds security after threatening vandalism

Posted 7:21 pm, October 8, 2015, by , Updated at 06:15AM, October 9, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. --  Extra security will be on hand at an area middle school Friday morning after threatening vandalism was found in a bathroom Thursday afternoon. Colonial Heights Middle School parents were notified via robocall Thursday about the discovery.

The vandalism was a drawing of a gun with a date, police said.

This threat is on the heels of 3 similar situations at Henrico schools over the last two weeks. Thursday Highland Springs High School had an extra police presence after a a threat was made over social media.

Police are staging extra personnel in and around the school building as a precaution.