Colonial Heights Middle School adds security after threatening vandalism

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Extra security will be on hand at an area middle school Friday morning after threatening vandalism was found in a bathroom Thursday afternoon. Colonial Heights Middle School parents were notified via robocall Thursday about the discovery.

The vandalism was a drawing of a gun with a date, police said.

This threat is on the heels of 3 similar situations at Henrico schools over the last two weeks. Thursday Highland Springs High School had an extra police presence after a a threat was made over social media.

Police are staging extra personnel in and around the school building as a precaution.