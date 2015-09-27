Virginia Tech loses at East Carolina, Vad Lee goes off at SMU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Virginia Tech lost a 14 point lead at East Carolina 35-28.

JMU stunned SMU 48-45 in Dallas. Quarterback Vad Lee accounted for 565 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in the win.

William & Mary shutout Stony Brook 21-0 in their CAA opener.

VSU had their 15 game CIAA conference unbeaten streak snapped at home by Fayetteville St. 33-20.

VUU beat Johnson C. Smith 33-3.

In High School action, St. Christopher's downed Norfolk Academy 29-7.

Collegiate edged Flint Hill 23-19.

Richmond Kickers' season ended in the USL quarterfinals to Charleston 2-1 in double ot.