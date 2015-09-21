RICHMOND, Va - Brenda Campbell, President & CEO of USSMC, Inc, returned to the studio with even more great advice for aspiring entrepreneurs to help them find success. Brenda walked us through important factors to consider when you own your own business, from establishing the necessary personality traits to determining your business needs. For more information visit online at www.ussmccorp.com.
Helpful hints for aspiring entrepreneurs
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
