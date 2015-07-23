× Missing Beaverdam man found

HANOVER, Va. – On Thursday July 23, 2015 at approximately 9:45 p.m., the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office successfully located Ronald Lee Jenkins.

Jenkins, 55, of the 17000 block of Parsons Rd. in Beaverdam, was last seen voluntarily leaving his residence on foot the evening of Monday July 20, around midnight.

On Thursday July 23, at approximately 1 p.m., Jenkins’ family reported him missing.

He is described as white male, 5’9”, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray hair.

Jenkins left on foot carrying a roll away type back pack, as well as a brown pack with personal items.