Missouri teen dies after her heart stops while swimming

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Police are investigating the sudden death of 17-year-old Emma Aronson. Emergency crews were sent to a subdivision pool in the 400 block of NE Anderson Drive last Friday night where she was found unresponsive, and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Her family told WDAF on Monday that Emma wanted to save lives, and she’s just doing it earlier than many had hoped.

"She is doing that through transplant. We know that she will help at least 50 people," said her mom, Laura Aronson.

With that in mind, Laura is at peace. Police say that Emma died from drowning, but are still investigating. Friends and family say that she died from cardiac arrest.

"She was racing in the pool against the boys and of course, she wanted to beat them. And most of the time she did," mom Laura said. "She got to the edge and said, in a very small voice, I’m so tired, and then that was it."

Laura says there were no signs that her daughter was sick.

"She was very athletic, she was very competitive, a big prankster," she said.

Emma was a star athlete at Lee's Summit High School, and played varsity basketball according to a GoFundMe page. She was also a sister, friend, and Christian.

Jernigan Schwent, the Abundant Life Church Student Pastor, added, "mentally, I keep reminding myself of that reality. But I think that emotionally, in my heart, it’s a hard thing to admit."

Schwent said he knew her for five years.

"She had such a larger than life personality and that combined with her love for people really endeared her to a lot of folks," he said.

Now it's her memory that friends and family say will live on.

"She's a great friend, the most beautiful daughter anyone could ask for," Laura said.

Emma's funeral will be at Abundant Life Church in Lee's Summit on Thursday at 4 p.m.