Weather Authority: When our chances for thunderstorms will increase

This hot and humid pattern will hang around until early Tuesday. Highs Sunday and Monday will reach near 90° away from the coast. There will be some widely scattered storms Sunday afternoon and evening, with better chances for rain closer to Interstate 81.

Rain chances will increase as a cold front approaches Monday into Tuesday. The front will sit across the area on Tuesday and will keep occasional showers and storms around. Due to the high humidity, locally heavy rainfall will occur with any storm that develops. Repeated storms over the same area during the week ahead may produce rainfall totals of a few inches. Some isolated storms could be strong to severe with high wind gusts.

The pattern will break down on Wednesday as the cold front slips farther south of the area. It looks like an upper-level low pressure system will stay across the southeastern states later this week into next weekend. This will keep the chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the area just about each day.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority

CBS 6 Storm Team Weather Links: