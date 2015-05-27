NFL Standout returns to Richmond to host two Excel to Excellence events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - NFL standout and Super Bowl Champion Michael Robinson returned to his hometown to host two great events to support his Excel to Excellence Foundation. The inaugural ‘Celebrity Waiter’ Event is Friday, May 29th with cocktails served at 6:30pm and dinner served at 7:30pm at Morton’s The Steakhouse. Michael will also host the 6th annual Youth Football Camp, a non-contact football camp and community day with family-friendly activities to motivate students to improve their grades and provide services to others. The camp is Saturday, May 30th from 9am to 3pm at Varina High School, located at 7053 Messer Road. For more information visit www.exceltoexcellence.org and www.realmikerob.com.