Celebrate the local art scene at Crossroads Art Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Crossroads Art Center exhibits the work of over 225 emerging and established mid-Atlantic artists and works as a cultural resource and active participant in Richmond’s thriving arts community. Gallery Owner Jenni Kirby and Artist David Tanner visited the studio with information about a few exciting events coming up, including their May opening reception, featuring David’s work, along with many others. The reception is Friday, May 15th from 6pm to 9pm at Crossroads Art Center, located at 2016 Staples Mill Road. For more information visit www.crossroadsartcenter.com.