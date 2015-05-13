CBS’ fall 2015 night by night: ‘Big Bang Theory’ warms up Mondays for ‘Supergirl

CBS is packaging its new series with old staples for the 2015-16 season.

The seven new series the network has ordered will be woven into the schedule, which features 22 returning shows, so that most nights of the week have a spice of something new. Friday is the only night that remains entirely the same with its lineup of “The Amazing Race,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “Blue Bloods.”

“Supergirl,” CBS’ dive into the superhero TV game, will get the 8 p.m. ET/PT Monday timeslot — eventually. The network is waiting until after its “Thursday Night Football” slate ends in November to give the series its spot. Until then new comedy “Life in Pieces” and fan-favorite “The Big Bang Theory” will occupy the time period before moving to Thursdays.

Sunday night won’t see any new shows, but it will be saying good-bye to an old stalwart. CBS confirms “CSI” will be getting a two-hour series finale sendoff at the start of the TV season on Sept. 27. After that, “CSI: Cyber” will occupy its 10 p.m. Sunday slot.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday nights have new 10 p.m. series as well. “Limitless” will follow “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” taking the spot “Person of Interest” (which is renewed for a new season, is saved for the midseason) typically occupies on Tuesdays. Then “Code Black” rounds out Wednesday after “Survivor” and “Criminal Minds.”

Thursday will be the most different for longtime CBS fans, especially after Thursday Night Football wraps up. Beyond “Life in Pieces” airing at 8:30 p.m., CBS’ other new comedy “Angel From Hell” — starring Jane Lynch and Maggie Lawson” will air at 9:30 p.m. They are paired with “The Big Bang Theory” and “Mom,” respectively, and are followed by“Elementary.”

CBS will roll out new seasons of “2 Broke Girls,” “Mike & Molly,” “The Odd Couple,”and “Undercover Boss” later in the 2015-16 season. New shows “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” and “Rush Hour” will also debut midseason.