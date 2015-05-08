People, businesses, and non-profits are united via Live to Serve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Rob Courain, Founder of Live to Serve, visited the studio to share how his company brings people, businesses, and non-profits together in a whole new way. Live to Serve is a website that allows you to purchase vouchers for different local merchants and donates a percentage to a non-profit of your choice. You can also give a voucher as a gift, allowing the recipient to then choose a non-profit. Vouchers range from restaurants, to spas, to comedy clubs, and more. For more information visit www.livetoserve.com and www.facebook.com/livetoserverva.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LIVE TO SERVE}