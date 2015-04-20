Lanes reopen after power line fire closed Midlothian Turnpike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Midlothian Turnpike fully reopened Monday morning after a power line fire closed all lanes west of Route 288 near the Chesterfield-Powhatan County line. The power line fire happened at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, but clean up impacted Monday morning traffic until lanes reopened at about 7 a.m.

"The fire resulted in the road being closed due to power lines laying across the roadway. Dominion Virginia Power is on scene correcting the problem," Chesterfield Police Lt. Jonathan Miller wrote in an email.

The travel lanes have reopened Midlothian Tnpk east near Frameway Rd. Crews working to clear the downed power lines. pic.twitter.com/O9Z072w4zJ — Kristen Luehrs (@KristenLuehrs) April 20, 2015

Sunday night's power line fire knocked out electricity to more than 3,000 customers.

