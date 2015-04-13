Accident involving motorcycle, car, and tractor-trailer creates delays on 95N

RICHMOND, Va. – A multi-vehicle accident involving a car, motorcycle, and tractor-trailer traffic has caused traffic delays on Interstate 95 north.

Virginia State Police are on scene of a three-vehicle crash that occurred around 1:04 pm, 95 NB at mile marker 79.

Authorities said that a Chevrolet Malibu made a lane change into the path of a north bound Harley Davidson motorcycle, which caused the driver to be thrown from the bike onto I-95. The Chevrolet began to spin and was struck by a tractor trailer.

The motorcycle continued north for about three-tenths of a mile before crashing into the guardrail.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to VCU Medical with non-life threatening injuries. Police said that there were no other injuries reported.

Troopers are still on scene with the crash, expect delays in the area.

The right lane of the Exit 79 ramp to I-64 west/I-195 south is closed. There is currently a three- mile backup, and delays are expected.