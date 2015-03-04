Jazz drummer, 2 others killed after plane crashes into Norfolk Botanical Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3 bodies recovered from plane that crashed at @NorfolkBotanic Chopper 10 over crash site. http://t.co/ZYxFUVNlDQ pic.twitter.com/jngO9yGLRD — WAVY_News (@WAVY_News) March 4, 2015

NORFOLK, Va. -- Three people were killed after a small plane crashed at Norfolk Botanical Garden Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police told WTKR . The plane was found in the Enchanted Forest section of the garden. The plane, a Cessna-sized Mooney M-20, lost contact with Norfolk International Airport at about 4:30 Wednesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed. The plane was found at the Norfolk Botanical Garden about three hours later. The garden and airport are adjacent properties. The garden opens to the public at 9 a.m.

In the immediate hours after the plane lost contact with the airport, search and and rescue crews looked for the small plane in the Chesapeake Bay.

Earlier video of Coast Guard & Navy boat crews searching #ChesapeakeBay @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/pKz0YlImnT — Jackie Morlock WTKR (@JackieMorlock) March 4, 2015

Virginia State Troopers and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are at the crash site and conducting an investigation. Michael Buxton, the pilot, had two passengers on the plane. A Buffalo station reported that Ted Reinhardt was on board the plane. Reinhardt was a drummer who performed in several bands, mostly jazz-fusion; among one was Spyro Gyra.

The other passenger on board was identified by the paper as William Shaver, 60, of Holland.

