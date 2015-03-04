Jazz drummer, 2 others killed after plane crashes into Norfolk Botanical Garden

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
NORFOLK, Va. -- Three people were killed after a small plane crashed at Norfolk Botanical Garden Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police told WTKR. The plane was found in the Enchanted Forest section of the garden. The plane, a Cessna-sized Mooney M-20, lost contact with Norfolk International Airport at about 4:30 Wednesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed. The plane was found at the Norfolk Botanical Garden about three hours later. The garden and airport are adjacent properties. The garden opens to the public at 9 a.m.
Virginia State Troopers and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are at the crash site and conducting an investigation. Michael Buxton, the pilot, had two passengers on the plane. A Buffalo station reported that Ted Reinhardt was on board the plane. Reinhardt was a drummer who performed in several bands, mostly jazz-fusion; among one was Spyro Gyra.
The other passenger on board was identified by the paper as William Shaver, 60, of Holland.