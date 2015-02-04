Henrico death investigations

Christian children’s book author Robin Hurst shares her latest work, ‘How Can I Choose’

Posted 2:49 pm, February 4, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

RICHMOND, Va - Author and entrepreneur Robin Hurst looks to bring a revolutionary change to the Christian children’s book industry with her latest work, ‘How Can I Choose.’ The book works to open up a dialogue about God and and wil God through the main character, Gracie’s questions and adventures. The book also includes a Bible study as a tool to facilitate this conversation. Robin will host a book signing on Saturday, February 21st from 11am to 1pm at Barnes & Noble at Libbie Place. For more information visit www.YourPathMatters.com.