Christian children’s book author Robin Hurst shares her latest work, ‘How Can I Choose’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Author and entrepreneur Robin Hurst looks to bring a revolutionary change to the Christian children’s book industry with her latest work, ‘How Can I Choose.’ The book works to open up a dialogue about God and and wil God through the main character, Gracie’s questions and adventures. The book also includes a Bible study as a tool to facilitate this conversation. Robin will host a book signing on Saturday, February 21st from 11am to 1pm at Barnes & Noble at Libbie Place. For more information visit www.YourPathMatters.com.