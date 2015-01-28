Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND: Here's an opportunity to dig in your closet, chest or suitcase of memories and plan to bring your military memorabilia to the Winter Version of The Artifacts Roadshow at the Virginia War Memorial . So whether you have an old army helmet or uniform and or cap, a box of letters, medals and ribbons or a small military memorabilia pack it and stop by the Memorial Saturday, January 31 between 10am and 12:30pm for a free expert review of the item.

Virginia War Memorial Curator Jesse Smith and noted military memorabilia expert Robert House of Virginia Beach will be on hand to review and offer their insights on the history of the military items. It is recommended that if you plan on attending to arrive early. The event is free and open to the pubic. For more details about The Artifacts Roadshow visit http://www.vawarmemorial.org.

Also, visitors still have time to see the Omori POW American flag exhibit at the Virginia War Memorial now through Monday, February 9th. The flag and its connection to the movie "Unbroken" will be taken down for a few months for preservation purposes. Plans are to place it back on exhibit later in 2015.