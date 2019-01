RICHMOND, Va. — One person was trapped inside an armored car that crashed on a rain-slicked I-95 Sunday morning in Richmond, according to firefighters. A second person was able to escape the car following the crash.

Eventually both people in the vehicle were taken to VCU Medical Center for evaluation.

One person trapped after armored car crashes on I-95 in Richmond http://t.co/8QK87ZUgCK via @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/7EkiyHaiUu — CBS 6 WTVR Richmond (@CBS6) January 18, 2015

Neither person suffered serious injuries, firefighters said.

The accident happened along Interstate 95 south near between the Belvidere exit at around 10 a.m.