Makeup artist makes awkward cameo with ESPN’s Hannah Storm

ESPN anchor Hannah Storm was about to go on the air live to discuss the Green Bay Packers when her makeup artist wanted to add an extra touch to Storm's face. Realizing she was about to go on in moments, though, Storm shoved her out of the shot.
Just a few seconds later, she began talking about the Packers like nothing had happened.
She later went on Twitter to explain the awkward interaction. She said the makeup artist is actually a friend of hers, and pushed her out of the way for her own good.
No word on if the makeup artist did end up getting in trouble, since she did get seen on the air.