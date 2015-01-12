Makeup artist makes awkward cameo with ESPN’s Hannah Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESPN viewers were treated to some of the behind-the-scenes actions that is not typically seen.

ESPN anchor Hannah Storm was about to go on the air live to discuss the Green Bay Packers when her makeup artist wanted to add an extra touch to Storm's face. Realizing she was about to go on in moments, though, Storm shoved her out of the shot.

Just a few seconds later, she began talking about the Packers like nothing had happened.

She later went on Twitter to explain the awkward interaction. She said the makeup artist is actually a friend of hers, and pushed her out of the way for her own good.

The makeup artist (a good friend of mine ) would have gotten in major trouble had she been seen on air. Hence, the stiff arm to protect her. — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) January 11, 2015

No word on if the makeup artist did end up getting in trouble, since she did get seen on the air.