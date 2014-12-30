Man accused of sexually assaulting woman inside model home indicted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a Glen Allen model home in October has been indicted.

Arnold Eason was charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual battery and sodomy.

Eason is accused of sexually assaulting a hospitality hostess in a model home off Woodman Road before breaking into a nearby home and later stealing an SUV.

Eason will appear before another grand jury next month for the latter charges.

