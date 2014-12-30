Local gymnastics coach charged with sexually assaulting teen girl
2 murdered in Henrico over the weekend
CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Find Virginia closings and delays here

Man accused of sexually assaulting woman inside model home indicted

Posted 9:31 pm, December 30, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Arnold Eason

Arnold Eason

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a Glen Allen model home in October has been indicted.

Arnold Eason was charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual battery and sodomy.

Eason is accused of sexually assaulting a hospitality hostess in a model home off Woodman Road before breaking into a nearby home and later stealing an SUV.

Eason will appear before another grand jury next month for the latter charges.

RELATED: Police arrest man accused of posing as customer, sexually assaulting woman in Henrico model home

4 comments

Comments are closed.