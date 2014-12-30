Man accused of sexually assaulting woman inside model home indicted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a Glen Allen model home in October has been indicted.
Arnold Eason was charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual battery and sodomy.
Eason is accused of sexually assaulting a hospitality hostess in a model home off Woodman Road before breaking into a nearby home and later stealing an SUV.
Eason will appear before another grand jury next month for the latter charges.
4 comments
Sammy
GEAT THE ROPE!!
Manlishi
Here you go, 50 years of LBJ’s “great society’ yields a sum total. Anyone else for tolerance? Democrats are all the same.
jk
nasty s.o.b.
Richard
Diversity strikes again!
