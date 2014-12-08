Plane crashes into home near Maryland airport

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland — A small plane crashed into a house in suburban Washington, D.C., Monday morning, killing at least three people, according to emergency officials at the scene.

G'Burg Plane crash – MCFRS have fire(s) knocked down, several home were on fire, plane crashed into 1, damaged others pic.twitter.com/cTWFu6IEDo — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 8, 2014

The three known victims were all on board the aircraft when it hit the home in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to Montgomery County fire spokesman Pete Pringer, who talked with CNN affiliate WUSA.

It’s still unclear whether anyone was inside the house at the time of the fiery crash.

U/D plane into a house Drop Forge Lane, G'Burg, several house damaged,#mcfrs FFs involved search, rescue & firefight pic.twitter.com/or3I2TJ4Ii — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 8, 2014

Two neighboring houses were damaged in the explosion.

The Embraer EMB-500/Phenom 100 twin-engine aircraft was on approach to Montgomery County Airport when the accident happened around 11 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA and officials with the National Transportation Safety Board are on the scene.