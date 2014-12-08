Flames shoot from roof during early-morning house fire

PETERSBURG, Va. — Fire crews from both Peterburg and Chesterfield were called out to battle an early-morning house fire Monday. There has been no indication that anyone was seriously injured as a result of the fire.

A photo taken at the scene shows fire shooting from the roof of a home at 34 Corling Street in Petersburg.

This is the second house fire reported on Corling Street in Petersburg this week.

Once the fire has been marked under control, investigators will work to determine what started the fire.

This is a developing story.