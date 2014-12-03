Wowy Meowy! Virginia cat survives 36 days in moving box

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK -- A Virginia family was heartbroken when their pet cat Mee Moowe disappeared days before they were scheduled to move from their Suffolk home to Hawaii. After spending a few extra days in Suffolk waiting for Mee Moowe to return, the Barth family could wait no longer.

"It made me sick. It was heartbreaking," Ashley Barth told WAVY.com. "My girls were devastated trying to tell me that I couldn’t leave without Mee Moowe."

While the Barth family arrived in Hawaii relatively quickly, it took their boxes more than a month to arrive. As the movers worked to unpack, they heard a faint noise coming from a box.

"The guy goes, ‘what was that sound?’ and my heart just kind of sunk for a minute and I thought, ‘no, no way.’ And then we heard it again. And the guy said, ‘was that a cat?'" Barth said.

It was Mee Moowe! The cat, it seems, was mistakenly packed up for the move and survived the 36-day trip without food and water.

"She came right up to my daughters and right to me and wouldn’t let us leave her side," Barth said.

But their time together was short. Because Mee Moowe did not have proper vaccinations, it now has to spend three months in quarantine at the vet's office.