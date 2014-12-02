Three people died when two school buses crashed

(CNN) — Three people, including two young children, were killed when two school buses crashed near Knoxville, Tennessee, officials said Tuesday.

Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch told reporters the children were in kindergarten through third grade. An adult aide on one bus was killed.

At least 23 injured children were taken to hospitals. Some were transported by emergency vehicles; some were driven by their parents, the chief said.

The cause of the accident was unclear.

The buses served different elementary schools.