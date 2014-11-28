Two women wounded in Shockoe Bottom club shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police are searching for the gunman involved in an early morning shooting at a Shockoe Bottom nightclub.

Officers responded to Club Paparizzi in the 1700 block of East Main Street around 1 a.m. Friday morning after someone reported gunfire.

"I saw people running by, people yelling, screaming in their cars taking off," said Shamus O'Connor, the General Manager of The Halligan Bar and Grill.

They found two women wounded. One was shot in the leg, the other in her side.

Paramedics took both victims to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

"I can't really remember the last time there was an issue down here," said O'Connor.

Chad Painter owns the bar Wonderland a few doors down from Club Paparizzi. He didn't hear the shots but said he was in the area at the time.

"It's like another setback for the neighborhood," said Painter, "It's going to take a few months to get people to feel okay with coming back downtown again.

CBS 6 went to the club Friday afternoon but no one was there. Reporter Chelsea Rarrick also called a phone number listed on Club Paparizzi's Twitter page but as of Friday evening had not heard back.

"It's disappointing, but we've had such a good track record lately," said David Napier, President of the Shockoe Bottom Neighborhood Association.

Napier said they plan to reach out to the club owner about the incident.

"I think it falls on the club owner to take up a little responsibility of what types of entertainment they've got and how they manage the people coming in," said Napier.

Police are looking for the suspect described as a heavyset black male, around 5 feet 7 inches tall with a black skull-cap and a black jacket with "Truck-Fit" brand name on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.