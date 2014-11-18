How you can help ATV crash victim’s family in their time of need

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A candle-light vigil for two men killed in a weekend ATV accident is planned for Tuesday at 9 p.m. The vigil for Bobby Hurley Jr. and Ronnie Moore Jr. will take place near the crash site at the intersection of Willis Road and Quinnford Boulevard, Hurley’s sister Melissa Miller said.

Hurley and Moore were killed Sunday night when a Ford Expedition hit their ATV.

Moore’s grandfather described his grandson as “loving” and one who “had no enemies.” He said Ronnie was driving the ATV and that police told him he ran a stop sign. He said Moore and Hurley were fishing the night of the crash.

Miller set up a GoFundMe page to help her family pay for her brother's funeral.

"Many of you know that Bobby lived with his elderly grandparents who are both on a very fixed income with no savings whatsoever. After-all who plans to have to bury their grandchildren?" Miller wrote. "Bobby had no life insurance policy therefore the responsibility of his final expenses rests solely on his family. We are asking all friends and/or family who were planning to send flowers, cards, etc. to please consider donating to the Bobby's final expense fund."