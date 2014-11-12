RICHMOND, Va - Actors Aly Wepplo and Landon Nagel stopped by the studio to tell us about Virginia Repertory Theatre’s latest musical offering, ‘They’re Playing Our Song.’ The musical is loosely based in the real-life personal and professional relationship of Marvin Hamlisch and Bayer Sager. Aly portrays, ‘Sonia Walsk’, and Landon, plays, ‘Vernon Gersch.’ The show is currently underway until Sunday, January 4th at Hanover Tavern, located at 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road. Show times are Thursday through Saturday at 8pm and Sunday Matinees at 2pm. For more information visit http://va-rep.org/.
Meet the stars of Virginia Repertory Theatre’s ‘They’re Playing Our Song’
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
