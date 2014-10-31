It may be Halloween, but one Richmond radio station is playing Christmas music

RICHMOND, Va. — It may be time to trick-or-treat, but one Richmond radio station is already getting into the Christmas spirit.

Easy 100.9 started playing the sounds of the season on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.

Station officials said in a news release that the radio station is proud to be “Richmond’s home for Traditional Christmas Music throughout the holidays.”

Easy 100.9, which launched last summer, has seen a boost in listenership since legendary radio personalities Bill Bevins and Shelly Perkins signed on at the station in August.

“Bill and Shelly and great Holiday Music have been the standard for generations of Richmonders,” SummitMedia Richmond VP/GM Bob Willoughby said.

Bill and Shelly spent more than a decade together on Lite 98, but signed off shortly before Christmas last year after opting to not renew their contracts.

Bevins has also worked here at CBS 6 since the 1980s, and currently serves as a co-host on “Virginia This Morning.”

RELATED: Smile! Bill and Shelly return to Richmond radio