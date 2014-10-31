It may be Halloween, but one Richmond radio station is playing Christmas music

RICHMOND, Va. — It may be time to trick-or-treat, but one Richmond radio station is already getting into the Christmas spirit.
Easy 100.9 started playing the sounds of the season on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.
Station officials said in a news release that the radio station is proud to be “Richmond’s home for Traditional Christmas Music throughout the holidays.”
Easy 100.9, which launched last summer, has seen a boost in listenership since legendary radio personalities Bill Bevins and Shelly Perkins signed on at the station in August.
“Bill and Shelly and great Holiday Music have been the standard for generations of Richmonders,” SummitMedia Richmond VP/GM Bob Willoughby said.
Bill and Shelly spent more than a decade together on Lite 98, but signed off shortly before Christmas last year after opting to not renew their contracts.
Bevins has also worked here at CBS 6 since the 1980s, and currently serves as a co-host on “Virginia This Morning.”
9 comments
Robbie
I love Christmas music but not before Thanksgiving. I’ll tune in on the 28th of November.
Bonnie McMichael
Too soon, it was wierd listening to christmas music handing out halloween treats..
tray
This was my favorite station until the Christmas music. I took it off of my radio presets
Slawson
WAY TOO SOON! However, Carol of the Bells!
LuAnn Orie
i was actually ANGRY today when i started my car and heard Christmas music on 100.9. i instantly changed the channel. This was becoming my go to station, but Christmas music on Halloween is ridiculous. The joy of the music is disappearing because it is played ad nausem. December is enough – and how about playing it at least until New Year’s Eve. The season actually BEGINS ON Christmas Day. i will not be listening to this station anymore.
Lee Anne Reppine
Too soon can we celebrate 1 holiday at a time for Pete’s sake …REALLY ?
marygarnermitchell
I will not be tuning in. The push for Christmas has reached new levels of ridiculous. I will not shop at stores that open on Thanksgiving, and I will think twice about shopping at those who already have Christmas decor. Thanksgiving is a far more civil and reverent holiday.
AP
I started listening to 100.9 on my commute just recently, but now quite disappointed that they’re already playing Christmas music. I now need to listen to something else or I’ll be sick of Christmas music by the time December rolls around.
Margo
Loving IT!!!! Keep it going!
