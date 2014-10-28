× Taxi cab driver found dead in burning minivan was no accident, investigators say

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hopewell man found dead in his burning taxi cab over the summer died as a result of the fire, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Chris Whitley said. Whitley added James Wells‘ death has been ruled a homicide.

Wells, 26, was found in his burning minivan. Family members said Wells left Hopewell Friday night to drop off a fare at the Chickahominy apartments on Sporting Lane in Hanover. Investigators said they had evidence that showed Wells was in the area of Cold Harbor Road and Stonewall Parkway, which is about a half a mile away, later that morning.

Hanover Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6200 block of Watt House Road around 7 a.m. Saturday, August 9 to investigate after someone discovered the burned minivan.

“He was one of the most incredible men you’d ever want to meet,” Wells’ wife said shortly after his death. “He’d give you the shirt off his back. If you were down, he’d try anything to make you laugh. He did not deserve this. Nobody deserves this.”

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.