The highest grossing animated film ever hits the ice

RICHMOND, Va - Professional Ice Skaters Merissa Horkoff and Adam Loosley are excited to star in Feld Entertainment, Inc.’s 34th Disney On Ice spectacular, Disney’s Frozen. This show will bring the Academy Award-winning animated feature film to life in Richmond. With special appearances by other Disney characters, including the famous Mickey and Minnie Mouse, audiences will find themselves singing a cheering throughout the show. All nine shows will be held at the Richmond Coliseum, located at 601 E Leigh Street. Shows will take place on September 18th and 19th starting at 3pm and 7pm, September 20th at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm, September 21st at 1pm and 5pm, and September 22nd at 7pm. For ticketing and more information visit www.disneyonice.com and www.feldentertainment.com.