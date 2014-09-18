RICHMOND, Va - Professional Ice Skaters Merissa Horkoff and Adam Loosley are excited to star in Feld Entertainment, Inc.’s 34th Disney On Ice spectacular, Disney’s Frozen. This show will bring the Academy Award-winning animated feature film to life in Richmond. With special appearances by other Disney characters, including the famous Mickey and Minnie Mouse, audiences will find themselves singing a cheering throughout the show. All nine shows will be held at the Richmond Coliseum, located at 601 E Leigh Street. Shows will take place on September 18th and 19th starting at 3pm and 7pm, September 20th at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm, September 21st at 1pm and 5pm, and September 22nd at 7pm. For ticketing and more information visit www.disneyonice.com and www.feldentertainment.com.
The highest grossing animated film ever hits the ice
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
🎁Holiday parades, RVA On Ice, Let It Snow concert and more
-
RVA On Ice Shockoe Bottom
-
Experience the magic of Disney on Ice
-
Disney reveals the name of its new streaming service
-
Carrie Ann Inaba replaces Julie Chen on ‘The Talk’
-
-
Road crews and shoppers prepare for winter storm
-
‘Harriet’ – a film about abolitionist Harriet Tubman – to wrap filming in Virginia
-
Disney releases first look at ‘The Lion King’
-
17th Street Market celebrates grand opening, brings ice skating to Richmond
-
Last few days for Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks & Holiday Lights
-
-
Israel comes to life at the 9th Annual Israeli Film Festival
-
Come out and enjoy the 17th Street Market’s Grand Opening
-
Richmond Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ returns to Carpenter Theatre