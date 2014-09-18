Mystery rash spreads to Richmond girl’s leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The mother of a Richmond girl suffering from a mysterious illness that has left her face covered in a rash and made her glands and face swell says the rash has spread.

Maddie’s mother, Erin Hays, contacted WTVR last week to share her daughter’s story in hopes someone would recognize the 7-year-old’s symptoms and offer a cure for the illness that has plagued the child.

Since reporting Maddie’s story last week, her mother said the rash is now appearing on her legs.

However, the girl is now out of the hospital after an oncologist completed more lab work. And Maddie was able to begin school at home on Thursday.

Maddie first broke out in what her mother called a “mystery rash” when she was just two years old. That rash went away.

The rash came back last Fall, with a vengeance. It is so large, it has caused painful swelling on Maddie’s face. When the swelling gets very bad, her mother said, Maddie’s eyes are forced to close.

Since the story aired on CBS 6 and was posted on WTVR.com, Maddie's family been contacted by the show, “The Doctors,” WGN in Chicago and even health experts at the Cleveland Clinic who want to help.

