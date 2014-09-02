× Thousands raised for girl injured in playground ‘incident’

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi — A GoFundMe page designed to raise money for a Mississippi girl injured on the school playground has raised nearly $10,000 for her family. It has also raised questions about what happened to AvaLynn on the school playground last month.

The money would be used to pay for medical and travel bills.

“AvaLynn was attacked by another student on the school playground. We are fighting for answers and for greater supervision at school,” the Justice for AvaLynn Facebook page indicated.

The child’s mother told police another child kicked her daughter off the slide, Pascagoula Police Department Lt. Jim Roe told Gulflive.com.

“Right now, there’s no indication something criminal took place,” he said. “I have spoken with school security and an assistant superintendent is investigating the matter.”

The school system also released a statement into the matter.

“A student was injured while playing on the playground at Arlington Elementary School,” the statement read. “School officials responded to the situation. The parent was contacted and the student received medical treatment. No other children were involved in the incident. The Pascagoula School District remains committed to the safety of all its students.”

Police told reporters in Mississippi there was no active investigation into this case.

This is a developing story.