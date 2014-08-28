‘I Love Sex’ message from God has been provocative, to say the least

WILKES-BARRE, Penn. — It’s a billboard with a message that will have you looking twice.

One church in Pennsylvania put it up Wednesday morning and already it’s doing what it was intended to do — attract lots of attention.

The reason for all the attention – it says “I Love Sex – God.”

Restored Church is a non-denominational church that is presenting the message as a way to try and bring in new visitors. But some people think the message goes too far.

Some drivers passing by along Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania are turning their heads, even saying it’s strange, according to a report on WNEP.com.

“Thinking maybe it’s advertising the 309 cinema, but it’s actually advertising a church,” Joyce Smetana said. “I just thought it was a little off the wall.”

But Pastor Nichols says his congregation of approximately 100 people is excited and hopes to attract new churchgoers.

“It’s in every single sitcom, it’s on the radio, I mean you go on any major news media outlet and there`s stories about sexuality,” Nichols said.

Some other religious leaders disagree but that is not stopping Restored Church. Pastor Nichols says the sign falls in line with the focus of the sermons next month, which will all focus on sex.

“Well if the culture can be so bold, I think the church can be so bold and speak directly on the subject and be up front about it,” Nichols said.

“This pretty much gets the point across,” said Eric Durst with Lamar Advertising. “It gets you to look up at the sign.”

One thing critics and proponents of the sign can agree on: it is hard for anyone to ignore it.