Men injured when boat goes airborne at 179 mph

SUNRISE BEACH, Missouri — Two men were hospitalized after their boat went airborne at 179 mph during the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout on Saturday morning.

“We would like to let everyone know that Joel Begin has been released from the hospital and Mike Fiore is stable and responsive,” Outerlimits Powerboats posted on Facebook. “We will release any new information when it’s available.”

The crash that injured Begin, 47, of Valley Field, Quebec, and Fiore, 44, of Bristol, RI, was caused by wind interference, according to a report on Fox2Now.com. The 42-foot Outerlimits Catamaran overturned twice, before it re-entered the water bow first.

The accident was captured on video and posted on YouTube. (Warning: Explicit Language)