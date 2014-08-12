Actor, friend Tim Reid calls Robin Williams ‘a very troubled soul’ and ‘a genius’

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The laughter and memories came flooding back to Petersburg film director Tim Reid. The former sitcom star said he was devastated to learn his old friend Robin Williams died of an apparent suicide.
“Losing Robin is a big loss,” Reid said. “The world needs laughter now more than it has in a long, long time and when you lose someone who can make people laugh, it’s a big loss.”
Reid, who is best known for his roles in WKRP in Cincinnati, Simon & Simon and That 70’s Show, said he met Williams in the early 1970’s when they both worked as stand-up comedians in California.
The two later appeared together in The Richard Pryor Show, an improv comedy show that predated Saturday Night Live.
Reid said he remembered Williams’ sharp wit and comedic genius.
“Whenever you were on a skit with Robin, you had to be on because he was going to bring it,” Reid laughed.
While Reid said he proudly watched Williams’ career take off, he knew his old friend battled depression and bipolar disorder.
“He was a very troubled soul. But that’s what made him all the more genius,” Reid said. “His comedy, his observations came from a different place and that’s what I think I’ll remember about him more than anything.”
Williams’ connection to Virginia goes beyond Tim Reid.
He portrayed Patch Adams in the movie by the same name. Adams, who went to medical school at the Medical College of Virginia, sought to help patients through humor and founded the Gesundheit Institute. Gesundheit means good health.
Williams also played John Keating in Dead Poets Society. Keating’s character was based on a man named Sam Pickering Jr., the grandson of Richmond florist John Ratcliffe.
Williams performed at the Landmark Theater in 2008.
Despite Williams’ great success over the years, Reid said he never lost his sense of humility and always greeted his dear friend with a warm smile as their paths crossed over the years.
“He took off on another flight plan,” Reid recalled. “Let’s just say he was always Robin whenever I saw him…that twinkle in his eye, that recognition that we were warriors of the same battle.”
Tar Zan
He also gave a fantastic speech at the 2014 VCU commencement ceremony
Pamela
You never heard of Tim Reid? You must was living under a rock or your electricity was cut off smdh. Sorry to hear about Robin Williams. He was a funny man. RIP
Rae Weatherford
Pamela please don’t be drawn in by Timmy McFadden, he only posts to create controversy, he does not have a life at all! And he is a heartless, lonely, sad person :) Tim Reid is an icon especially in the Richmond area we are blessed that he resides here, we all will miss Robin Williams, I woke up at 2:00 this morning unable to sleep I turned on the TV, I could not believe my ears, God Speed Robin, my prayers and thoughts go with you!
athynz
As usual your ignorance shines through Timmay. Just because you never heard of the man does not mean he’s not not good – it means you have no clue as to what you are talking about. I’m a bit amazed that you bothered to post on an article that has nothing to do with your war on women – unless you’ve expanded to a war on minorities as well.
Rae Weatherford
I wish there was a LIKE button on here :)
athynz
It’s good to see “Venus Flytrap still around” – loved Tim Reid’s work on WKRP.
monicahaynes2012
I interviewed Tim several years ago after publishing a book about his early years as half a comedy duo with comedian Tom Dreesen. I really admire him and the work he has done. His show “Frank’s Place” was ahead of its time and should have had a much longer run. A lot of younger folks know him from “Sister Sister” sitcom with Mowry twins, Tia and Tamera. He directed and probably also produced, not sure a film that I absolutely loved called “Once Upon a Time When We Were Colored.” Stellar cast including Phylicia Rashad, Al Freeman Jr., Paula Kelly, Bernie Casey, I think. Little film but so powerful and so well-done.
PAMELA
Rae Weatherford you are right !!!! lol
Terry Frigzell Brown
Dear Timothy, you would not be a loss, because there are plenty of stupid, dumb, and uneducated people form the 80’s.
Terry Frigzell Brown
sorry typing fast I meant from the 80’s
Comments are closed.