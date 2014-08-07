Richmond, VA - Inspired by the Blue Ridge Mountains and the rich musical traditions tied to the, Tara Mills Band describes their music as "original mountain Americana." Singer-songwriter Tara Mills pulls influence from folk, bluegrass, and Americana for her Charlottesville-based band. The Tara Mills Band treated us to two original songs this morning. They will be playing as part of the Bluegrass Valley Music Festival in Bluegrass, VA on August 8th & 9th. For future shows and more information visit online at www.taramillsmusic.com
Original mountain Americana music with the Tara Mills Band
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
