WATCH: Bridge closure in Prince George/Charles City

Posted 7:45 am, July 21, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Benjamin Harrison Bridge will be closed through 7 a.m. Friday for maintenance repairs. Detours are posted.