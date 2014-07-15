Internet response to grieving father’s photoshop request is beautiful

After losing his infant daughter, a mourning father took to Reddit with a heartbreaking request — he wanted to see a digitally altered picture of his daughter without medical tubes.
“My daughter recently passed away after a long battle in the children’s hospital,” Nathen Steffel posted to the Reddit picture section. “Since she was in the hospital her whole life we were never able to get a photo without all her tubes.”
The Ohio father wrote on Reddit that Sophia was born on May 30 and lived just six weeks.
She died from complications from a hepatic hemanglioma, a liver tumor.
After posting the request for the Reddit, the family saw a huge response.
Steffel received photoshopped photos and sketches of Sophia.
For those who didn’t post pictures, they offered condolences and resources for the Steffels.
“There is an amazing charity called Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep,” one person wrote. “They are an organization of photographers that will travel to the hospital you’re in so you can capture the memories of your son or daughter.”
In two days, the post gathered more than 2,700 comments, something Steffel never expected.
“This is really amazing. Everyone you made my day,” the thankful father posted. “All I wanted was a nice picture. What I received was a lot of love and support from a bunch of strangers.”
Sue Dondelewski
God bless you with beautiful pictures of your precious little girl! God is good…and there are a lot of people that are good!
Brenda Reiver
She’s a beautiful LIL ANGEL!!! Gorgeous photo of your baby girl.
Deborah Fralin
I know what you r goin thru I lost my son sept. 28 1992 he lived for 2 days nd passed away in my arms. My heart goes out to you nd your family its not a gud thing to go thru but in time your heart will heal gone but never forgotton,and shes playing in Gods Garden and shes not suffering anymore BUT ONE THING TO REMEMBER SHE IS YOUR GUARDIAN ANGEL NOW AND SHES ALWAYS WATCHING AND PROTECTING YOU.
jenny
They did a fantastic job!
Lisa
God bless Sophia and her family
Brenda
Beautiful baby girl! God bless you and your family. That little angel is looking down on you guys!
