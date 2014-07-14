RICHMOND, Va. — Expect alternating lane closures along the Manchester Bridge for demolition and repair of concrete decking. The southbound left lane will be closed and the southbound middle lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This project has been extended through August 1st.
VIDEO: Additional repairs needed on the Manchester Bridge
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
