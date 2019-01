× This is arguably the cutest clip you’ll see all day

RICHMOND, Va. – I don’t know about you, but my social media feeds are littered with cute photos and videos of either my friends’ children or pets. This clip, from America’s Funniest Home Videos, combines the best of both world.

In a battle of cute vs. cuter, we think this little girl makes quite a compelling argument. This poor bulldog never stood a chance.