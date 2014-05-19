Still no trial for suspect in brutal murder of elderly couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va (WTVR)—For three years, the alleged killer of an elderly couple has remained behind bars, with no trial set.

The murder of Joe and Evelyn Bland occurred in their Colonial Heights home, in January 2011, and suspect Matthew Brady was arrested seven days later.

"It should never have taken over three years and then still get postponed when it was supposed to be definitely to start today," Wayne Cunningham, nephew of the murdered couple said.

Cunningham said the family tries not to talk about the case but it is always in the back of their mind.

And now three years later, another court delays just adds to the frustration that the family has expeirneced.

They want closure in the case, and they aren’t the only ones frustrated either.

The Commonwealth's Attorney, William Bray, said it starts with the defense requesting several continuances over the course of the case.

"They number their motions sequentially, we're up to 144 motions so far, that they filed in court" said Bray, those steps postponing a trial.

Then there are the delays, like the one Monday. In a capital murder case, there are at least two attorneys for the suspect.

Monday morning, the lead attorney requested the judge allow him to step down. The judge granted the request, although that was the fourth lead attorney for the defense.

Now the Judge has granted Craig Cooley as the new lead defense attorney, making him the fifth to work on the case.

The family members say all the legal maneuvering has not only frustrated them, but they’re also concerned about the outcome of the trial.

"All I know is I want justice done, and what happened to my aunt and uncle shouldn't happen to anybody" says Cunningham.