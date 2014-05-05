× SHARE: White House petition urges President Obama to honor Marty Cobb

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) – Ever since news broke that eight-year-old Marty Cobb was killed while defending his sister during an attack in South Richmond on Thursday evening, the child has been hailed a hero.

Now some in the community would like to see President Obama officially honor Cobb’s heroism. Someone created a White House petition geared at getting the president to posthumously recognize and award.

“What Marty did was exemplary of the bravest acts carried out by our most well-trained and hardened members of law enforcement and military,” the petition reads. “He thought only of his sister’s well-being and reacted in the only way he could, attempting to save her from harm. Please recognize his courage and let it be an example to others for how heroes come in all sizes.”

White House petitions generally need 100,000 signatures before they are considered by the president and White House staff. The Marty Cobb petition had more than 1,200 signature on Monday afternoon.