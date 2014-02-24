× WATCH: 7 year old finds a friend in a sea lion

(WTVR) – Jennifer and Mark Bittner took their Glen Allen family to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo on Sunday. Their 7 year old son Alex, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, found an unexpected friend in a sea lion.

Alex, and his 9 year old brother Zachary, discovered the curious sea lion around 9:30 Sunday morning. Mom thinks Alex’s colorful jacket may have gotten the sea lion’s attention. Obviously, Alex enjoyed his time with his running partner. You can hear him near the end of the video saying “This is the best thing of my life!”

Here is the version that ran on the CBS 6 News at Noon on February 25th.