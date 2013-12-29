VCU Brings the Havoc To Brooklyn

Posted 12:13 am, December 29, 2013, by , Updated at 12:14AM, December 29, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

VCU's beat Boston College 69-50.  The Rams defeated an ACC for the 3rd time this season, that's a school record.

Richmond returned home and got a 67-58 win over Old Dominion.  Cedrick Lindsay and Kendall Anthony combined to score 36 points.

Virginia Tech was upset at home by UNC-Greensboro 55-52.

Randolph-Macon won their first game of their Holiday Tournament over Birmingham Southern 67-57.

Henrico's boys basketball team lost in the finals of their Holiday Hoops Classic to Potomac 70-64 in overtime.

Benedictine fell in the semifinals of the Capital City Classic to Calvert Hall 82-69.