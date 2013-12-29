VCU Brings the Havoc To Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VCU's beat Boston College 69-50. The Rams defeated an ACC for the 3rd time this season, that's a school record.

Richmond returned home and got a 67-58 win over Old Dominion. Cedrick Lindsay and Kendall Anthony combined to score 36 points.

Virginia Tech was upset at home by UNC-Greensboro 55-52.

Randolph-Macon won their first game of their Holiday Tournament over Birmingham Southern 67-57.

Henrico's boys basketball team lost in the finals of their Holiday Hoops Classic to Potomac 70-64 in overtime.

Benedictine fell in the semifinals of the Capital City Classic to Calvert Hall 82-69.