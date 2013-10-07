× WEATHER: Be weather-aware Monday!

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) – A strong cold front is approaching Virginia from the west this morning, and will spark widespread rain and some stronger storms. Strong to severe storms are possible today. Our primary threat is for damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, but isolated, brief tornadoes are also possible.

Any storms, even if they do not have a severe thunderstorm warning on them, will be capable of downpours and frequent lightning.

I expect storms to impact locations west of I-95 before Noon, reaching Richmond’s metro area around lunch-time, and continuing through the afternoon ahead of the cold front. The greatest threat for severe weather will shift along and east of I-95 after Noon as the line of storms marches eastward. Storms should exit our area to the southeast after sunset.

Meteorologist Carrie Rose