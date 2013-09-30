Sergeant surprises family during Busch Gardens show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WTVR) – There was a surprise reunion for a family taking in a show at Busch Gardens Williamsburg Saturday.

Staff Sergeant Kenneth Taiclet told the park he wanted to give his four children a memory they would never forget.

While family was watching a Night Beats performance at the amusement park, they were called from their seats in the audience and he ran up and surprised them. When they saw Taiclet, the tears flowed and the crowd cheered and applauded.

Taiclet, who just finished up an 8-month deployment to Afghanistan and has been serving in the military for 15 years, said he had not seen his youngest child since the baby boy was born in April.