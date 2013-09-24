Adoptable pets looking for their new home!

RICHMOND, Va. — These adoptable pets are being featured during Mike Goldberg’s Paws for Pets segments this weekend…

Bart Simpson is a 3-year old Pit Bull mix, adoptable from Richmond Animal Care & Control. Don’t worry, Bart doesn’t have much in common with the mischievous “Simpsons” character other than he is young and loves to have a good time! Bart is an overly affectionate boy who wants nothing more than to please his owner. He is currently living as an “office dog” at the shelter because, while he is extremely stressed in the kennels, he is almost perfect in a less stressful office type setting. He is house trained, crate trained, knows basic commands, and walks great on a leash. It is obvious that Bart is a very intelligent boy because one of his favorite things to do is nap on his bed next to his chew toy while listening to NPR! You can reach RACC at 804-646-5575.

Kaya is a beautiful bassett-eyed girl who is about four years old and adoptable from the Richmond Animal League. She is very friendly and affectionate, if a little reserved at first. Kaya loves toys, and will take her toy with her from her bed to the couch, where she wants nothing more than to snuggle the whole winter away with you! She likes gentle attention, and will do well in a home with mature children or calm dogs. You can reach RAL at 804-379-0046.

Abel is a big handsome 4-year old dog, adoptable from the Richmond SPCA. He is looking for a great family to call his own. Abel enjoys spending time with friends, going for long walks to make new friends, and laying beside friends for tons of cuddles. You can reach the Richmond SPCA at 804-521-1307.

Previously featured adoptable pets include…

Della and Ginny are a bonded pair of very sweet 9-year old dogs, adoptable from the Richmond SPCA. Because they are so bonded, they need to go home together. They both love going on walks, greeting friends and hanging with their people. If you’re looking for a good pair of companions to love, Della and Ginny are the two for you! You can reach the Richmond SPCA at 804-521-1307.

Caravel is a 7-year old American Shelter Dog, adoptable from the Richmond Animal League! His favorite activities include snuggling, sleeping, eating and dancing. Yes, dancing! Caravel loves to go for walks and would be a wonderful companion for anyone, especially families who love adventures around the neighborhood. He seems to do well with other dogs and is oblivious to cats. If you’re ready to get the party started, Caravel is waiting for his invitation! You can reach RAL at 804-379-0046.

Laurie is a 1-year old kitty, adoptable from Richardsons Rescue. She was abandoned in a park with her four kittens. As is often the case, all of Laurie’s babies have found a home, but she is still waiting on hers. She loves to cuddle more than anything else. She is extremely sweet and talkative. Laurie enjoys playing, but is most content sitting on the couch with you! You can reach Richardsons Rescue at 804-387-3758.

Margo is a sweet and affectionate black and tan Hound, adoptable from the Henrico Humane Society. She is friendly to both people and other dogs that she meets, and she is housebroken and crate trained. Margo does know a few basic commands, but it would not hurt to enroll her in a basic training class once adopted. She will do well in a home that has another dog (cats are an unknown) and with individuals that are familiar with the breed. Margo definitely needs a secure fenced yard and because she does like to have her voice heard on occasion, she will do best in a house and not a townhouse or apartment. You can reach Henrico Humane at 804-262-6634.

Thea is a very sweet-natured kitty, adoptable from the Richmond Animal League. She is a little shy at times, but loves nothing more than to nest on your lap for hours. She is about 5 years old, very petite and affectionate. She doesn’t seem to mind other cats, but would much rather spend her time with you. Whether you’re watching TV or reading a good book, this beautiful Tortie will stay at your side day-in and day-out. You can reach RAL at 804-379-0046.

Shadow is a super sweet 10-year old dog, adoptable from the Richmond SPCA. He’s looking for a great family to adopt him and give him all the love he deserves! Shadow can’t wait to relax in a peaceful, calm home where he can mellow out and go out for leisurely strolls with friends. During the month of November, the Richmond SPCA is offering 20% off all pet adoption fees, so now is the perfect time to add a furry friend to the family! You can reach the Richmond SPCA at 804-521-1307.

Zeppelin is a 2-year old Shepherd mix, adoptable from the Hanover Humane Society. He’s very cuddly and loves people! He sometimes gets a burst of energy and, when that happens, he can be a little rough. Hanover Humane is working with him on his manners! Zeppelin is looking for a home where he can be an only pet–no cats, dogs, or small children. He needs an owner that can take him on walks, as he doesn’t like to be cooped up. He loves to be with people and should always be monitored if he’s alone in a fenced yard. You can reach Hanover Humane at 804-798-8248.

Trail Mix is a handsome 6-year old Hound, adoptable from the Richmond Animal League. He is a staff and volunteer favorite at the RAL shelter. He’s an easy-going, gentle guy who loves to run and play in the yard. He gets along well with other dogs and would love a home with other canine companions–especially if it’s his doggy BFF, Pierogi! If you like a dog who can join you on a run or a hike and then take a three hour nap with you on a lazy afternoon, T-Mix is definitely the dog you’ve been looking for! You can reach RAL at 804-379-0046.

Twig is an energetic and playful 1-year old girl dog, adoptable from the Richmond SPCA. She is very friendly and excited to show her new family what a fantastic companion she will be. You can reach the Richmond SPCA at 804-521-1307.

Prince and his brother Gregg (below) are a bonded pair, adoptable from Richmond Animal Care & Control. As similar as they look, the two have very unique personalities. Prince likes to observe from a comfortable distance and can be found sleeping in his favorite cardboard box. He loves a simple rolled up tinfoil ball! The two boys love to play together and be near each other. They both love food! Treats, canned food, dry food–they don’t discriminate! They also both love to sit by the window and watch the world. These two have the perfect balance of differences and commonalities, and because they entertain each other, owning them will be as easy, if not easier, than owning one cat! You can reach RACC at 804-646-5575.

Gregg and his brother Prince (above) are a bonded pair, adoptable from Richmond Animal Care & Control. They may look similar, but they have two very unique personalities. Gregg is the outgoing one and loves to be as close to his person as possible. He will be curled up in your lap soaking up all the attention he can get. He also is in love with all toys! The two boys love to play and be near each other. They have spent time in an apartment and house, and do well in pretty much any environment they’re in. You can reach RACC at 804-646-5575.

Jack is a handsome 1-year old Hound mix, adoptable from the Henrico Humane Society. He is very playful and a very energetic puppy! Jack loves people and gets along great with other dogs. He’s looking for a home with a fenced yard and people willing to continue working on his training. You can reach Henrico Humane at 804-262-6634.

Magdalena is a beautiful senior pup, adoptable from the Richmond Animal League. She is a sweet-natured cuddle bug who’s a little shy at first. She enjoys adventure and seems to like being around other dogs. Magdalena is a super sniffer who can track down food in just about any room of the house. She would love a calm home with simple routines that will help her build confidence and trust in her environment. You can reach RAL at 804-379-0046.