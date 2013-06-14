JFK and Jackie O arrive in Richmond, Arquette gets inked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) - Production began in Richmond this week on the National Geographic movie "Killing Kennedy." National Geographic released photos of the stars - Rob Lowe and Ginnifer Goodwin - portraying President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline.

Lowe arrived in town Tuesday, just after Richmond International Airport was evacuated due to a threat. During Thursday's storm, Lowe tweeted about the approaching weather.

Even God doesn't want to revisit the Dallas motorcade. #KillingKennedy http://t.co/PXn1ADCZoq —

Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) June 13, 2013

Goodwin, who it appears arrived in town prior to Lowe, has tweeted about a day trip to Monticello in Charlottesville and a Richmond restaurant in Shockoe Slip.

Just so we're clear, the way to my heart is through French food (à la @BistroBobette #Richmond)... & mustaches. #KillingKennedy #OnLocation —

Ginnifer Goodwin (@ginnygoodwin) June 09, 2013

It has been a busy week for celebrity sightings in Richmond.

In addition to "Killing Kennedy," a film called "Field of Lost Shoes" is also in production in town. Actor David Arquette is part of that production.

The actor has been very active on Twitter since his arrival into town (check out his videos from the metro-Richmond Zoo), chatting up locals and getting opinions on places to visit.

Where's the best Tattoo spot in Richmond VA? —

David Arquette (@davidarquette) June 13, 2013

It appears Arquette chose 212 Tattoo on West Broad Street. The tattoo studio posted a picture of the actor getting inked Thursday night.