VIDEO: Baby rescued from pipe

CHINA (CNN) – A baby was rescued from a pipe in China after people heard cries, then saw a tiny foot sticking out of a toilet inside an apartment building.

Rescue crews were unable to pull the baby out, so they went to the floor below the toilet and sawed away the entire section of sewer pipe. Still, the baby remained wedged inside.

Crews then took the entire sewer section to the hospital, where firefighters and doctors dismantled the pipe piece by piece.

After an hour of work, the baby boy was freed from the pipe. The child was reported to be in stable condition. Police continue to search for the child's parents.